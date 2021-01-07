Little Falls Community High School recently announced that John Stockard has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for December 2020. He is the son of Tom and Sheila Stockard.
Stockard’s academic success is supported by his presence on the A honor roll during his entire high school career as well as his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society.
During his years at the high school, Stockard has been involved in a number of activities. He has been a member of the Nordic skiing team since he was a freshman and participated on the state ski team during his sophomore and junior years. He was a varsity soccer athlete for three seasons and participated in trapshooting as a sophomore. Additionally, Stockard was a LINK leader during his junior year at LFCHS.
“John is a kindred spirit because he is a fellow, self-proclaimed science geek. John exudes a positive intensity. He comes into class or joins a social conversation ready to be engaged and locked-in to what is happening. He wants to learn and participate. He wants you to know he’s part of the conversation,” said Ann Graeve, LFCHS science teacher. “He exudes enthusiasm and a commitment to hard work in his academics and activities. He’s willing to take feedback and try again. And his goofiness always brings joy to a room.”
Mike Kaluza, Stockard’s adviser and high school business teacher, said, “I have had the opportunity as John’s adviser to see his growth as a person throughout his years in high school. John sets high expectations for himself in everything he does, especially in academics and athletics.
“In the classroom, John’s stellar GPA shows his dedication to academics, and his success in athletics is apparent as being a captain of the boys Nordic ski team. John has great potential going forward to make a significant impact on those around him, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish,” Kaluza said.
Stockard’s volunteer activities include participating in the Welcoming Committee Advocacy Group and the annual Day of Caring.
In his spare time, Stockard enjoys spending time outdoors and is incredibly concerned with the conservation of the nature he loves so much. He enjoys bow hunting, fishing, dark house spearing and carving spearing decoys. Hanging out with friends, camping, watching movies, going to the lake and trying new things also top his list of hobbies.
Future plans for Stockard include going to the University of Minnesota to get a degree in chemical engineering; after that, Stockard hopes to continue his education by obtaining a doctorate in chemical engineering.
