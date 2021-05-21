Patrick Ray Tahahwah Jr., 21, Stillwater, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of theft.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 27, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Little Falls. When the officer arrived on scene, employees directed him to a suspect sitting in the grass outside of the store.
The suspect was identified as Tahahwah, and he told law enforcement he had been in the store with two other individuals. He allegedly claimed he did not know that the other two were stealing things. However, the officer noted that Tahahwah was in possession of some items which did not appear to have been paid for.
Walmart employees told law enforcement they observed Tahahwah and two other people going through the store and placing merchandise inside a cart. They alleged they observed the other suspect push open a fire exit door and leave the store with a cart full of unpaid items valued at over $1,300.
According to the complaint, when he was followed outside by Walmart employees, the other subject “quickly attempted to throw items into their vehicle before store employees could intervene.” The other two subjects drove off, leaving Tahahwah behind. He allegedly began swearing at store employees and fled on foot toward a field at the side of the store.
If convicted, Tahahwah faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
