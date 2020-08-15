Matthew Alan Stiller, 20, St. Cloud, formerly River Falls, Wisconsin, was convicted in Morrison County District Court for felony first degree aggravated robbery.
A charge for third degree assault was dismissed as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
The charges stemmed from an April 7 incident, when an officer responded to a report of an assault.
Officers met with the victim, who was transported to a hospital for medical care and reportedly badly injured. The victim stated he allegedly planned to meet Stiller in a park in Royalton to drive Stiller to Brainerd.
When the victim arrived he claimed to roll the window to speak with Stiller who then allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the face.
The victim claimed to pass out and said he could not recall anything until he woke up on the ground next to his car where he found his keys, wallet and cell phone were missing.
Officers located the victim’s vehicle at the park and could not find the victims keys, but located his wallet and then noted blood on the ground and on the car.
Stiller was located in an apartment in Royalton where he was arrested and refused to give a statement.
He was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison with a stay for 25 years, 25 years of supervised probation and fined $50.
Stiller was credited with serving 120 days in local confinement.
