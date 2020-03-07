Logan Daniel Stevens, 19, Paynesville, was convicted of a felony, March 2, for terroristic threats of violence in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stemmed from an Aug. 27, 2019 incident, when Stevens threatened a man with a knife after demanding car keys.
The individual fled to a nearby convenience store and called 911.
When officers arrested Stevens, he said he had told the victim he would kill him while waving a knife in the air.
Stevens was also charged with felony second degree assault and a gross misdemeanor 911 interference, but those charges were dismissed.
Stevens was sentenced to 12 months and one day in a correctional facility with a five year stay. He was credited for 152 days served in local confinement and has five years of supervised probation.
