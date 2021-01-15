Matthew Don Noel, 44, Stephen, received a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court Jan. 8, after he was convicted of a felony charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
The stay means that if Noel complies with the conditions of his five-year probation, the conviction will be dismised.
The decision stems from an incident that occurred April 19, 2020, when a trooper from the Minnesota Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle on Highway 10 because the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
The male driver was identified as Noel. While the vehicle was pulled over, the trooper noted a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. Both the driver and a female passenger showed signs of recent drug use and there was a butane torch in plain view.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found a purse that contained a jar with a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.95 grams. He also found a .22 caliber pistol, $320 in cash and a black zipper pouch containing 3.05 grams of a crystal substance, which also tested positive for methamphetamine. There was also five grams of marijjuna and one gram of THC wax, along with firearms in the trunk.
