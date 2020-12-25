Thomas Frank Steiner, 38, of Little Falls, was charged with a felony count of violation of a domestic abuse protection order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
According to the official charges, on Dec. 18, 2019, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a probationary Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) as part of a sentencing order. The DANCO — which is in effect through Dec. 18, 2024 — prohibits Steiner from having any contact with a protected party.
On Oct. 30, 2020, the protected party allegedly contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report that they had allegedly received a phone call from Steiner. The protected party allegedly told the responding officer that Steiner had contacted them in the past, however, they did not report prior contacts. In this instance, Steiner allegedly left a voice message on the protected party’s phone that they wanted to report.
The responding officer made allegedly made contact with Steiner later that day, and he allegedly refused to answer questions about his violation of the DANCO.
Steiner’s criminal history shows he has a prior conviction for third degree assault from April 27, 2017 and a separate conviction for domestic assault from the same date. He also has a convction for violating a DANCO order from Dec. 2013, and a domestic assault conviction in Dec. 2011. The prior convictions enhance the violation of the current DANCO to a felony.
If convicted, Steiner faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.