Stauber delivers

Pictured, left to right, UWMC Executive Director Meghann Boser, UWMC Board members T.J. Hoheisel and Bonnie Bachan, Library Services Coordinator Cindy Bruggenthies and Rep. Pete Stauber.

 Photo by Zach Hacker

U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber, R-MN, was in Little Falls for a pair of stops, Thursday.

First, he participated in an agriculture roundtable at the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. He later delivered books donated to the United Way of Morrison County (UWMC) from the Library of Congress on the front lawn of the Little Falls Library.

“I am donating these books in hopes that we can encourage everyone to be reading every single day,” Stauber said, during a brief speech.

