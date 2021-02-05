To the Editor:
I am grateful that here in Central Minnesota we are well represented locally, and in the U.S. Congress by Congressman Pete Stauber. Congressman Stauber retained his seat in the 8th Congressional District, proving that Republican values are important to the people of this district. Over time, the Democrat Party has distanced itself from the values we hold true in the 8th Congressional District. Longtime Democrats have come to realize that the values they believe in are not the values of the current Democrat Party.
Congressman Stauber campaigned on protecting “our way of life” and that is just what he is doing. Stauber values life, freedom, jobs, our law enforcement and veterans, and is willing to work with the people of his district in order to help maintain what is important to us. He is a servant leader and will continue to stand strong for what is important to us. He cares about the people in his district. He cares about our state and country. I am thankful to have him representing us in Washington, D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.