To the Editor:
In the middle of May 2020, the House of representatives passed the Heroes Act which was phase 2 of the CARES Act stimulus, offering $3 trillion in additional aid to businesses and families. Pete Stauber voted against it.
It covers economic assistance to federal agencies and local governments. Extending the $600 per week unemployment and the $1,200 checks to families, increased SNAP benefits, increases for disabled veterans, testing and tracing funding, heath care reimbursements to providers for lost revenue and help with COBRA premiums for people who lost health insurance, as well as $32 billion for USPS and $31 billion for agriculture to buy food from farmers to feed millions of food deprived.
These are all programs to help people in District 8, not the pork belly loaded in the CARES Act for the wealthy.
Helping families will not “magically go away,” as Trump thinks the virus will. There are 177,000 dead as of this writing. Stauber and Trump support a failed policy.
It’s no wonder that former state representative Steve Wenzel can only praise Stauber for his position on abortion.
Data from Bureau of Labor and statistics and federal reserve economic data, stlouisfed.org. — John Snell, Farwell, formerly of Motley
