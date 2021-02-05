Linda Marie Stately, 44, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of ineligible voting.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 3, 2020, Stately voted in an election in which she was not eligible to vote “because she was convicted of treason or any felony and her civil rights have not been restored.”
If convicted, Stately faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
