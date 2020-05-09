The city of Little Falls had an in progress proposal for a local option sales tax project, bringing a community center to the area. If the state approves the project, the city’s next step would be to place it on an election ballot, for residents to vote on.
City Administrator, Jon Radermacher, announced state-level changes to the City Council, Monday night.
“Nothing is going to happen until the 2022 session. But we can still be doing work in advance and preparing for it to bring it up in the 2022 legislative session,” he said.
A final report from the House Property and Local Tax Division, Monday, proposed a temporary suspension of local option sales tax proposals from the 2020 tax bill. The bill’s sponsor, house member, Rep. Andrew Carlson, DFL-Bloomington, originally suggested a two-year suspension, but chose to amend that requirement, Wednesday, before the report was approved and moved to the House Taxes Committee where it is expected to become part of a tax bill.
The bill contains several possible changes in state tax law, some creating flexibility for local governments to meet due dates and the use of local option sales taxes.
With the adjustments made Wednesday, the 2021 legislative session may reinstate the review of proposals for local option sales tax projects, but cities will have to resubmit their resolution, abiding by possible changes to requirements of regional significance, ensuring a local project is a favorable addition to a community.
“By November of next year, they’re supposed to have a committee that is working on establishing what is an eligible project of regional significance for a local option sales tax, so no cities are going to be able to approve or renew a new sales tax this year from this session,” Radermacher said.
Even if the proposal is approved in next year’s legislative session, the project could not go to vote at a local level until 2022, Radermacher said, since it must be on the general election ballot. If the city residents vote to approve the local option sales tax, collection for the project would begin in 2023.
Radermacher also addressed more timely economic impacts to the city.
“The state is also redoing the projection models for the budget based on the impact of COVID-19 and the stay at home orders and shutdowns. Right now they’re projecting some pretty significant deficits for the state and if they show that, then the state can at least tap into their reserve funds,” he said.
The allocation of additional state and federal dollars to local government sectors is still undecided, he said, but since Morrison County did not change the property tax due dates, the city will be able to use those funds as normal, providing that residents pay on time.
“I think our major taxpayers, our largest industries and retailers, hope that they will be able to make their first payments in full, even though the county reduced penalties for late payments,” Radermacher said.
The city uses property tax funds to fund various debt service portions of the general fund, as well as for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Economic Development Authority (EDA). The Little Falls EDA Board is currently reviewing applications to disperse emergency loans to local business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our biggest revenue receipts (from property taxes) are going to be in June and July and we really need those because we have bond payments to make in August, so it’s important that we get those to come in,” Radermacher said.
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Hired Brian Lundquist as the head groundskeeper for the Little Falls Golf Course at $17.72 per hour;
• Authorized Chief Seelen to purchase a 2005 rescue truck from the state of Minnesota for $70,000, to be available for use in August;
• Approved the creation and posting of paid on call captain and assistant chief positions for the Fire Department; and
• Announced that the City’s Planning Commission will convene May 11 at 6:30 p.m. to hold a public hearing via Zoom call to draft an Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan. Interested participants can email comments to city hall at planning@cityoflittlefalls.com and/or ask how to take part.
The Council next meets Monday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. to be livestreamed on YouTube.
