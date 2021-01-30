Voters in the Staples-Motley Public School District have a big decision to make on April 13.
For the second time in less than two years, the school will ask taxpayers to approve a bond referendum that would pay for upgrades and additions at both the elementary and middle/high school in Staples. The single ballot question will ask residents to approve a $64.4 million investment in the schools. That amount would equate to a $23.50 per month increase in taxes on a residential property valued at $125,000.
According to the district’s website, it would save $324,000 per year in operational costs such as energy efficiency and HVAC if the measure passes.
“The biggest thing is that we developed this process through our Continuous Improvement Plan,” said Staples-Motley Superintendent Shane Tappe. “That provided the framework that had to happen first.”
The Continuous Improvement Plan (CIP) was born out of the failed $58.7 million referendum in May 2019. In that case, the district was asking residents for upgrades to the existing facilities and to build a $10.3 million community center. Patrons voted almost 2-to-1 to reject the proposal, so the district knew it would have to take a different approach.
In August 2019, it began the process of collecting feedback from more than 100 community members, including business owners, parents, students and district employees to create a new path forward. That included facilities upgrades, but also a vision for where the district was going in terms of serving its students and the community at large.
“We took it very seriously that we were listening to both people who opposed the (2019) referendum and those who supported it,” said Staples-Motley Communications Director Loren Walz. “One thing that became apparent was that the community felt good about the facilities we have and preferred we invest in improvements to those rather than building new.”
Staples-Motley Elementary was last updated with an addition in 1996. Most of the building was built in 1966. If the measure passes, it would include early childhood education through grade 6. Improvements would include a dedicated gymnasium — it currently doesn’t have one — along with two additional wings of classrooms. Walz said the community would be invited to give input on the design portion of how the new building would look.
The oldest part of the Staples-Motley Middle/High School building dates back to 1935. Several additions have happened since, with the most recent being in 1991. Upgrades to the building would include an upgraded music suite with easy access to the auditorium, additional gym space in the space currently occupied by the main entrance, which would be moved to the west side of the building. The building would be occupied by grades 7 - 12.
Each school would also get safety upgrades, including secure and ADA compliant entrances.
“Every single space will see upgrades,” Walz said. “Every room in both buildings will be touched with some improvements.”
The upgrades tie into the CIP in that, in order to provide the type of well-rounded, 21st Century education the community wants to provide for its students, the facilities must have the space and technical compatibility to offer students a variety of opportunities, according to Tappe.
“The community developed a plan that really had all stakeholders at the table when it was created,” he said. “It’s about moving forward and providing our kids with the platforms necessary to be successful not only while they’re in school at Staples-Motley, but successful in life beyond high school, whether they decide to continue in their education or go straight into the workforce.”
In the middle of a worldwide pandemic when schools have, at times, been hard pressed to keep students in the classroom might not sound like an opportune time to try for a referendum. Walz said the process started long before COVID-19, and that the impacts of the virus on education only exacerbated the needs for facility upgrades that could address student health and safety issues.
She added that, because a lot of other major construction projects are on hold and interest rates are at record lows, it seemed like a time the district could get a good deal for its patrons.
“It allows us to get a lot of bang for our buck,” Walz said. “But, ultimately, the decision doesn’t come down to us. It’s up to the taxpayers in our district.”
One other key component of the facilities plan would be that the district would no longer operate the Early Education Center in Motley.
Walz said the district has had discussions with several local organizations which have expressed interest in taking over the building once the school moves all students to Staples. She said the district is “certainly not intending to leave the building empty.”
“The biggest thing is, that with the Continuous Improvement Plan, we’ve created a long-range plan for both our facilities and how we educate our students,” Tappe said. “We’re not just looking at the short-term. It’s about what will hold value for generations to come. I understand the perspective of folks who feel like they’re losing their school, or that they’ve already lost their school. But, we need to understand that when we look at it from a district perspective, we want to be efficient and practical in everything that we do.”
Neither Walz or Tappe was employed by the district when the 2019 referendum failed. In gathering feedback from the community, Walz said some of the biggest complaints the district received was that the plan was not well communicated.
She said the district is doing all it can to make sure everyone has the information they need this time around. The district has created a website, www.smtimetorise.com, with a plethora of information on the plan and how it came about. She said, for those who do not use or have access to the internet, one mailer has already gone out, with another set to hit mailboxes in late February.
The district will also hold four “open-house style” community meetings during which patrons can come and go as they please. Those meetings will be from noon - 1:30 p.m. at Scandia Valley Township Hall and 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Early Education Center in Motley on Tuesday, Feb. 23; and from noon - 1:30 p.m. at Leader Community Hall and 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Middle/High School in Staples on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
“We are trying to be as transparent and up-front with the community as possible,” Walz said.
Tappe said he and his fellow administrators at Staples-Motley have been grateful for the amount of input and feedback the community has provided throughout the process, along with the support the district has received during “this unprecedented time.”
“It’s been really important to us, throughout this whole process, to listen to what the community has to say,” Walz said. “We want every voter to know that we value their opinions, whether they vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’”
