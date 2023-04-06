The Staples-Motely youth wrestling team includes, front row (from left): Tim Lind, Jonah Becker, Ace de Coup-Crank, Ryker Pesta, Bennett Sonenstahl, Cora Tappe, Cygnus Walz, Brantley Bendson, Reed Leach, Maxx Carlson Back Row: Coaches Chris Dobson and Dan Bjerga. Middle Row: Camrik Tappe, Jacob Reeck, Liam Jennissen, Jacob Odden, Cooper Tappe, Tristan Moore, Tayden Weite, Jayden Rogers, Garrett Bjerga, Gavin Caldwell and Elliott DiGiovanni. Back row: Coaches Chris Dobson and Dan Bjerga.
The Staples-Motley youth wrestling team took down the LPGE/B Wolves after a strong outing in the first round of the NYWA State Tournament, Saturday, April 1. Against the Wolves, S-M won 46-35 thanks to the strong performances by the upper weights.
In the second round, they took in Hastings where they once more defeated their opponents handily. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 36-24. Throughout their dual with Hastings, S-M won after scoring on several pins and only lost the matches they did by regular decisions
The third round was tougher as they fell to Pine Island by a score of 37-32.
On April 2, the team came out with a strong start against Caledonia/Houston. They quickly jumped to a 24 point lead after four straight pins to start the dual. C/H closed the gap a bit over the next few matches, but the Cardinals finished strong with three more pins to end it 51-18.
Their final dual saw them compete against Kasson-Mantorville in the 5th place match. Battling back and forth, the Cardinals finally pulled ahead late to take a 39-35 score victory to take fifth place.
The coaches voted on the awards at the end of the tournament, and sixth grader Garrett Bjerga was voted as Outstanding Wrestler.
Since 2019, coaches Dan Bjerga and Chris Dobson have only improved the team every season. They started 25th out of 32 teams and now find themselves in the top 10, ranking ninth in 2021, seventh in 2022, and now fifth in 2023.
Coach Bjerga expressed his happiness with his wrestlers saying that he was “very, very proud of them” and saying they had “the most perfect team performance I’ve ever experienced.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.