The Staples-Motely youth wrestling team includes, front row (from left): Tim Lind, Jonah Becker, Ace de Coup-Crank, Ryker Pesta, Bennett Sonenstahl, Cora Tappe, Cygnus Walz, Brantley Bendson, Reed Leach, Maxx Carlson Back Row: Coaches Chris Dobson and Dan Bjerga. Middle Row: Camrik Tappe, Jacob Reeck, Liam Jennissen, Jacob Odden, Cooper Tappe, Tristan Moore, Tayden Weite, Jayden Rogers, Garrett Bjerga, Gavin Caldwell and Elliott DiGiovanni. Back row: Coaches Chris Dobson and Dan Bjerga.

The Staples-Motley youth wrestling team took down the LPGE/B Wolves after a strong outing in the first round of the NYWA State Tournament, Saturday, April 1. Against the Wolves, S-M won 46-35 thanks to the strong performances by the upper weights.

In the second round, they took in Hastings where they once more defeated their opponents handily. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 36-24. Throughout their dual with Hastings, S-M won after scoring on several pins and only lost the matches they did by regular decisions

