Staples-Motley area residents rejected a bond referendum Tuesday that would have allowed the school district to invest $64.4 million in renovations and expansions to the middle/high school and elementary school.
The referendum was proposed by the Staples-Motley School Board to address aging infrastructure at the schools, modernize classroom and technical education spaces and improve accessibility and building security.
Unofficial final vote totals stood at 910 in favor of approval, and 1,555 against.
“While we are disappointed in the result of this election, we respect the decision made by voters and thank everyone who took this opportunity to make their voice heard,” said Superintendent Shane Tappe. “Our district will continue to provide our students with a high-quality education, and we will continue to explore other ways to improve our facilities.”
Under the referendum plan, the elementary school would have transitioned to accommodate grades preK-6, with the high school serving grades 7-12. Renovations to both buildings would have addressed deferred maintenance needs, updated classrooms and improved building accessibility and safety.
“The challenges with our school buildings are not going away and will need to be addressed,” said Bryan Winkels, chair of the Staples-Motley School Board. “The school board prepared for this scenario by approving 'Plan B.' We will continue to work with our community as we move forward with that plan.”
The board-approved $14.5 million piecemeal “Plan B” will address a portion of the most significant infrastructure needs, such as air quality, heating and roofing updates. It will not result in educational improvements inside the classroom, nor will it address all of the district's deferred maintenance needs.
Owners of residential homes in the district worth a median value of $125,000 will see an estimated $12.67 per month increase under the alternative plan. Limited funding sources to make these improvements mean taxpayer investment only completes about 20% of the needs identified in district building assessments, for about half the tax impact.
Future and ongoing investments will be necessary to address facility needs.
