The Staples-Motley School District will return students in grades 7-12 to full, in-person learning Monday, Jan. 11. Plans are for students in pre-K through grade 6 to remain in full, in-person learning.
“After evaluating the current COVID-19 activity in our area, and consulting our regional service cooperative and our local county health officials, Staples-Motley School District is proud to give all our students the opportunity to learn in-person, full time as we approach second semester,” said Supt. Shane Tappe.
He said this decision prioritizes the student experience, and is a result of the Staples-Motley District’s success in mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 across the district throughout the year.
Tappe said the data will continue to be monitored and the impact of COVID-19 in the district’s will be evaluated. Adjustments will be made as necessary.
Tappe commended all students, staff and families in his school district for their perseverance through the challenges of hybrid and distance learning this fall.
“It is also my great pleasure to be the first to welcome our middle and high school students back on-site, full time. We cannot wait to have our students’ energy and enthusiasm in-person, five days a week,” Tappe said.
