To the Editor:
The Staples-Motley School Board is doing its best to suppress voter turnout in the upcoming referendum vote. They voted to approve the referendum on Jan. 25 leaving only 78 days before the vote on April 13.
I asked why April was chosen and they told me the last vote was in May and they lost. Choosing to do all of this in the winter when many people are out of the area was a very conscious choice.
The school board election last November garnered over 12,000 votes. The previous referendum vote was only 3,200. The Board is hoping that a tiny minority will saddle the district with paying back $90 million over 25 years.
To increase the vote, I am asking anyone with friends unable to vote in person, to call them immediately. Tell them to request an absentee ballot by calling Bonnie Madson at (218) 894-5400, option #9. Or you can find an application online at www.smtimetorise.com/re sources, select “Early voting application.” Follow the directions and send in the application right away. This has to be done quickly so you can receive the actual ballot which has to be returned by election day, April 13.
