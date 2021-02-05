Robert James Cameron, 46, Staples, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation for a conviction of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 9, 2020, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed a vehicle being driven by Cameron. Through prior contact, the trooper knew Cameron’s driving privileges had been revoked. The trooper also knew Cameron has a prior history of drug use.
After the trooper stopped the vehicle and confirmed Cameron was the driver, he identified a passenger in the back seat who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The trooper conducted a pat-down of Cameron and located a drug pipe by plain feel. Cameron also admitted that he had synthetic marijuana. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper also found drug paraphernalia and synthetic cannabis.
The passenger, who was charged in a separate case, was also in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper also found 26 grams of synthetic cannabis, a digital scale and a clear bag with a crystal substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 7.36 grams, under the hood of Cameron’s vehicle.
A misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation was dropped as part of a plea agreement. He also received credit for 23 days served.
