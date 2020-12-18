Taylor Hill Barth, 27, Staples, was charged with two felonies in Morrison County District Court. The first was for receiving stolen property, and a second was for possession of burglary or theft tools.
The charges stemmed from a Dec. 10 incident in which the Motley Police Chief pulled over a reportedly suspicious vehicle that was allegedly going 43 miles pher hour in a 30 mph zone.
When the officer learned that the car was allegedly stolen, and was also suspected of being involved in a burglary in Litchfield the night before.
The officer allegedly identified the driver as Barth, and learned that he had active warrants out for his arrest.
He was arrested and allegedly admitted he had used methamphetamine the day prior.
During a search of the vehicle, the chief allegedly noted a bolt cutter, large crow bar, a baseball bat, a flashlight and several knives, which are consistent with a burglary. The chief also allegedly found a Sawzall, which allegedly matched the description of the one stolen in Litchfield the night prior.
Once to the Morrison County Jail, Barth allegedly said that he had purchased the vehicle off of Craigslist that day, and that all the items inside were in the car when he purchased it from someone he allegedly believes was named “Aaron.”
If convicted, Barth faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the felony stolen property charge, and three years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine for the felony count of possessing burglary tools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.