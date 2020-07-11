Ryan James Stache, 30, Brainerd, was convicted of second degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stemmed from a June 3, 2019 incident when a confidential informant reported Stache as someone they could purchase methamphetamine from.

The informant was set up to purchase the drugs and observed traveling to a residence across from a school, in a school zone.

The purchase was completed and the substance later field tested positive as methamphetamine.

Stache was sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison with a stay for 25 years, 25 years of supervised probation and a $50 fine.

