Ryan James Stache, 30, Brainerd, was convicted of second degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stemmed from a June 3, 2019 incident when a confidential informant reported Stache as someone they could purchase methamphetamine from.
The informant was set up to purchase the drugs and observed traveling to a residence across from a school, in a school zone.
The purchase was completed and the substance later field tested positive as methamphetamine.
Stache was sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison with a stay for 25 years, 25 years of supervised probation and a $50 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.