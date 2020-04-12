St. Peter’s in Swanville celebrates Easter virtually with a special project for the kids

Each year, the St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanville hosts an Easter egg hunt for the children. It is something many children have come to look forward to, including the Miller children. However, the COVID-19 outbreak, social distancing and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ stay-at-home order put a halt to that.
Pastor Kevin Zellers said he and his wife, Erin, brain stormed different ideas of what they could do to get families involved and still do it virtually. It resulted in a virtual Easter celebration that were open for families regardless of where they lived to create a displays that told part of the story of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.
With help of mom, Melisa Miller, Isabella, 10, Hunter, 8, and Tjade
, 6, created a variety of Easter artworks. They painted several rocks in many different colors and wrote different phrases on them, such as the Biblical scripture John 3:16 — “For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life,” Melisa said.
The children also created some window art by painting three crosses on a window of their home. Melisa said the crosses represented Calvary, the place where Jesus Christ was crucified alongside two criminals.
“The virtual celebration was awesome,” Isabella said.
Hunter, 8, said he enjoyed the project. It was different and fun.
One art medium Tjade, 7, wants to do again is painting the windows, as it was a lot of fun.
Celebrating Easter this year will be different for the entire family, Melissa said. But she knows they are not alone as it is something all families are facing at this time.
Normally, the Miller family would start celebrating Easter by attending the early service at the church, fellowship with other believers and eat breakfast the church hosts and then watch the children have fun participating in the egg hunt.
Afterward they would travel to St. Cloud to celebrate Easter with Melisa’s side of the family and then later in the afternoon when they returned to Swanville, they celebrated Easter with her husband, Jason’s side of the family.
However, this year, they will attend church virtually through Facebook Live and celebrate Easter at home to do their part when it comes to social distancing.
Looking back at the Ester art project, Melissa said the children really liked being able to put their own creative spin on it.
The first 30 families who post their Easter displays and tag the St. Peter’s Children’s Ministry Facebook page and live within 15 miles of Swanville will receive an Easter basket.
Melisa, Erin, Beth Swanson and several others put together the baskets, which included treats, fun toy trinkets, fake tattoos, stamps, bubbles, an Easter book and some fun games and projects the whole family could do.
Swanson said one of the things her family, including her children, Evan, 5, and Kaylee, 2, created for their Easter display was an empty tomb with the stone rolled away, representing Jesus Christ’s resurrection with signs that say, “He is risen” and “empty tomb.”
“It was fun to re-purpose things around the house. It was great to be able to talk through and explain the Easter story to the kids,” she said.
