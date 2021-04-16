Vicki Lynn Cassman, 57, St. Paul, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine along with one misdemeanor count of theft.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 10, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a shoplifter at the Walmart store in Little Falls. When the officer arrived and met with asset protection, he was advised that Cassman attempted to leave the store while failing to pay for $33.65 worth of concealed merchandise.
Asset protection advised the officer that Cassman concealed the merchandise in her backpack. Cassman admitted that “what she did was stupid and she should not have done it,” according to the criminal complaint.
The officer asked Cassman to empty the contents of her backpack onto a bench to determine if there was any additional stolen merchandise inside. While emptying the backpack, the officer noted that he observed marijuana and a black pouch that he opened up and discovered contained a glass methamphetamine pipe, the complaint said.
The officer also noted there was a pill container next to the meth pipe that allegedly contained about a gram of methamphetamine. The substance later field-tested positive.
If convicted, Cassman faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000 for the felony drug charge, and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the theft.
