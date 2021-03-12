Cassandra Leigh Weitzel, 31, St. Paul, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree possession — more than 10 grams — of methamphetamine along with a gross misdemeanor count of endangering a child.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 23, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 10 near Motley without a front license plate. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Weitzel. There was a juvenile male passenger in the back seat.
There was also an adult male passenger who allegedly appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The trooper allegedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper located a white purse in the back seat that allegedly contained a cough drop bag, within which was a baggie containing a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. The substance allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 12 grams.
During a recorded statement to law enforcement, Weitzel allegedly admitted the purse was hers and that she had obtained the methamphetamine that was found inside.
If convicted, Weitzel faces a maximum penalty of 21 years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $253,000.
