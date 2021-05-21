Jesus Sandoval, Jr., 36, St. Paul, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Monday, to 25 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine on a felony conviction for second degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 11, 2020, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley he observed a vehicle traveling north on U.S. Highway 10. When he followed the vehicle, he noted the driver and passengers appeared to be trying to evade him. He saw them pull into a gas station, from where it appeared they were waiting for him to leave.
The trooper began to follow the vehicle again when it got back onto Highway 10. He noted the vehicle drifted over the fog line and he eventually stopped the vehicle. Sandoval was identified as the passenger in the back seat.
While speaking with the driver, the trooper noted that he and the passengers all had bloodshot eyes. Statements from the three occupants of the vehicle regarding their travel seemed “suspicious and inconsistent.”
A K-9 officer was enlisted to search the vehicle for drugs. The K-9 indicated on the vehicle, and a total amount of 42.54 grams of methamphetamine was seized. All three occupants were placed under arrest.
During a statement to law enforcement, Sandoval said he did not know how much methamphetamine was in the vehicle, but he estimated 14 or 20 grams. He said they paid $1,200 for the drugs.
A charge of first degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Sandoval received credit for 100 days served in local confinement.
