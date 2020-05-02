Alexander Bergman Greene, 31, St. Paul was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm and fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from an April 25 incident, when an officer made a traffic stop and identified Greene as the driver, who allegedly smelled of marijuana and reportedly admitted to possessing the drug.
When the officer told Greene he was going to search the vehicle, Greene allegedly admitted to possessing meth pipes and a gun, mentioning to the officer that he was a felon and could not possess a firearm.
On searching the vehicle the officer allegedly located marijuana, a handgun magazine loaded with .45 caliber ammunition, two meth pipes and medication bottles containing Gabapentin, Prednisone and Codeine.
The officer also reported finding ballistic style body armor, several knives, a machete and a Sig Sauer .45 caliber pistol.
If convicted Greene faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.
