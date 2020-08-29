Matthew Burton Brown, 34, St. Paul was charged in Morrison County District Court with three counts of felony second degree assault.
The charges stem from a July 26 incident, when law enforcement responded to a stabbing report at a bar in Pierz.
At the scene, witnesses allegedly led officers to three people with stab wounds, who were all transported to the hospital.
Multiple witness reportedly said Brown was at the bar with his girlfriend, who allegedly knocked over a table spilling some drinks, which led to a fight.
Each stabbing victim allegedly stated being injured during the fight and two of the victims allegedly described a man consistent with Brown’s description.
On the scene, an officer placed Brown in handcuffs, allegedly having been identified by a victim as the suspect.
However, the criminal complaint said Brown denied the allegations and the officer was asked to provide medical support to the victims, so he uncuffed Brown, needing to responding to the scene and to having proof that he was the suspect.
Later, officers attempted to locate Brown but could not.
If charged, Brown could face up to seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.
