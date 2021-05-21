Lorenzo Edward Ellison-Jordan, 21, St. Paul, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of receiving stolen property along with gross misdemeanor counts of possessing a pistol without a permit and violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
As part of release conditions on separate felonies in Ramsey County, the judge issued a DANCO which prohibits Ellison-Jordan from having any contacted with a protected party.
On Oct. 11, 2020, a victim living in Minneapolis contacted the Minneapolis Police Department to report that a firearm was stolen out of his vehicle when it was parked outside of his residence. The handgun, described as a black, Glock 22, was never recovered.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 11, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on patrol on U.S. Highway 10 in Motley when he observed a vehicle traveling 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Ellison-Jordan and a female passenger.
Dispatch advised the officer that there was an active DANCO in effect between the two parties. They further advised him of Ellison-Jordan’s arrest in Ramsey County.
The officer advised Ellison-Jordan that he was under arrest for the warrants and the DANCO violation. He was asked to step out of the vehicle so he could be pat searched, at which point he advised the officer he had a gun in his waistband. The officer removed the handgun and noted that it was Glock with a high-capacity magazine.
The officer removed the magazine and allegedly observed 18 rounds of ammunition in it and emptied a round in the chamber. When dispatch ran the serial number of the gun, it came back as the one which had been reported stolen in October.
Ellison-Jordan did not have a permit to carry a firearm.
If convicted, Ellison-Jordan faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $100,000 for the receiving stolen property charge; up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the possession without a permit charge, and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for violating the DANCO.
