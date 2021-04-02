Andrew Everett Borders, 32, St. Louis Park, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation on a felony conviction for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 7, 2020, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a 911 hang-up call in the vicinity of LeMieur Street in Little Falls. When he arrived on scene, he observed a male subject in a vehicle in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.
The man — later identified as Borders — was making rapid movements within the vehicle. The officer approached the vehicle and Borders rolled his window down, at which time the officer immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
The officer asked Borders about the 911 call, and he said he had made the call but there was no emergency. He told the officer he was having problems with his phone and dialed 911 by accident. The officer noted Borders was “sweating profusely” and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He admitted that he had recently smoked marijuana.
Borders got out of the vehicle and said he had to use the bathroom. The officer went with him and later discovered a clear plastic baggie in his front pocket. The baggie, which contained a white crystal substance, was seized and later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed .8 grams with packaging.
Borders was given credit for 97 days served in local confinement.
