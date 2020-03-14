Andrew Everett Borders, 31, St. Louis Park, was charged with felony fifth degree possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a March 7 incident, when police responded to a 911 hang up call in Little Falls and found a male subject at the scene in a parked vehicle.
The officer approached the vehicle and the subject, later identified as Borders, rolled down his window, when the officer allegedly smelled marijuana.
Borders allegedly admitted to making 911 calls but stated there was no emergency.
He also allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana.
According to the report, Borders exited the vehicle claiming he needed the restroom and the officer allegedly followed him.
The officer reported seizing a bag from Border’s pocket which allegedly later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
If convicted, Borders faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
