Joshua John Johanson, 23, St. Joseph, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 9, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male victim being pinned between two vehicles at a residence in Flensburg.
When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim told him that he had gotten into an argument with Johanson. The victim stated they had been at the bar and returned to the victim’s residence for a bonfire when Johanson “started getting mouthy with him and was asked to leave the residence.” He was asked to leave numerous times, but he did not comply, according to the complaint.
Eventually, Johanson got into his Pontiac G6 and drove it forward, allegedly pinning the victim between his own vehicle and that of Johanson. The victim told deputies that Johanson was “revving the engine and pushing him hard and had pinned his left leg in between the bumpers.” Johanson then backed up and rammed the vehicle again, hitting the victim’s leg a second time, according to the complaint.
The deputy noted that he observed fresh abrasions, red marks and bruising on the victim’s left leg.
Johanson fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving, but was found two days later in Stearns County. After being transferred to the Morrison County Jail, he told law enforcement that he “did not remember anything from the evening in question” because he had been drinking, the complaint said.
If convicted, Johanson faces a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $14,000.
