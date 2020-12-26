Jane Schneider was among the many front-line workers to be vaccinated the week of Dec. 21. They were the first in Morrison County.
Schneider, an RN in the Surgical Services Department, as well as on the help pool in the Emergency Department, at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, received one of 70 doses of the Pfizer vaccine CHI St. Gabriel’s has received so far. Vice President of Patient Care Carla Zupko said more are expected to come the week of Dec. 28.
Schneider had plenty of reasons to take the vaccine. She has felt the most devastating effects of COVID-19 first-hand.
“We’ve been touched with it as a family; we lost our mother to COVID on Nov. 17,” Schneider said. “We watched her struggle. She had a two-week stay here at the hospital.”
Schneider admitted she was “a little nervous” to get the shot at first. She eventually opted to get it so that she can continue to take care of people.
Her mother, Josephine Walsh, started by experiencing just a single symptom of COVID-19, but the coronavirus that causes the disease eventually attacked her respiratory system. Schneider said the breathing part is what eventually resulted in her death.
“They gave her everything that they could think of to try to pull her through,” Schneider said. “It just didn’t work.”
She said her family’s experience is one hospital employees have seen all too often since the start of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, 39 of the 159 people hospitalized in Morrison County due to COVID-19 had died.
“It’s really hard to see our staff up there,” Schneider said. “They are doing the best that they can. They are starting to get tired and fatigued. You can just see it on them. Especially in your heart, it’s like most people that come in and are severely sick with it, they don’t go home. Like when I picked my mom up and took her into the emergency room prior to her being admitted, I never thought that I would never be taking her home again. It’s heartbreaking.”
Schneider added that it has been “heartbreaking” going up to the ICU and helping put in IVs for people admitted for COVID-19. Their vein status is not that good.
“When you walk through there, your heart breaks for those people,” she said. “And, their families can’t be here. It’s so hard.”
Those working at the hospital have not been immune to getting the virus, either. Though she said, to her knowledge, they are all back at work, she has had coworkers who have been hospitalized with the virus.
“It’s a strain staffing-wise, it’s financial; the whole spectrum,” Schneider said.
Having those experiences has made Schneider determined to do anything possible to help curb the spread of COVID-19. She said, despite any apprehensions she may have had initially, they paled in comparison for her desire to do her part in bringing this pandemic to an end.
She asked those who have expressed doubts over the severity of the virus — or even whether or not it exists — to understand that it is real. She urged everyone to do their part by taking precautions such as wearing a mask “for other people” to help slow the spread.
In terms of the vaccine, she said she is hopeful that as more people get it, the spread of the virus will continue to slow down.
“Do your research,” she said. “If you’ve gotten flu shots, I look at it to be a similar prevention. I mean, this probably won’t be the last pandemic that we ever live through in our lives. We’ve got to try something. Hopefully the shot, we’ll get it out there, more people will become immune and slow it down.”
