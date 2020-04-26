St. Francis Music Center continue lessons online

When it comes to teaching music, one thing Bobbi French and Kevin Stuevel, music teachers at St. Francis Music Center in Little Falls share — they both miss the face-to-face interaction they had with their students. Since non-essential businesses and organizations were closed more than a month ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now giving music lessons online.
“When the Music Center closed, we were all scrambling that first week about what it meant and what we should do. It just became clear that if we stayed closed, the students would drift away,” she said.
French said the primary goal for moving the music lessons online was to keep the students connected to music and to the St. Francis Music Center. That way, once lessons can resume at the Center, it will only be natural for them to return.
It was also a way to keep the teachers employed and in turn, keep the St. Francis Music Center alive and viable, she said.
As the students are confined to their homes since the schools closed and the stay-at-home order was issued, music is a way for them to relieve any stress and anxiety they may experience in uncertain times. It can also be used to entertain other family members who are also stuck at home, she said.
While French encourages her students to practice for the goal of making some progress, she also believe it’s important for their overall well-being to stay engaged, and to play their instrument for joy and relaxation.
“You need that in your life right now. Even go back to some of the older and easier pieces. Just play them for the joy of it,” she said.
French said she uses the video app Zoom to teach, which comes with its own set of challenges. When she is playing face-to-face in a regular setting, she often plays along with the student and when needed, shows them how to position their fingers on the strings. However, when she teaches music online, only one person can be heard at a time. She also has to listen more intently to what is being played in order to teach.
French said although online classes cannot quite compare to the feeling or experience of lessons taken in person, there are several benefits to playing besides learning how to play an instrument. Besides bringing the beauty of music and creativity into their world, it also improves the hand-eye coordination, creates a sense of discipline, builds their self-esteem as they progress and the overall experience makes them better citizens, she said.
Stuevel, who teaches a variety of band instruments, guitar, ukulele, accordion and piano, said the type of device the students use for their online lessons can make all the difference. Tablets or iPads, for example, make it easier as he can easily show the music sheets they are playing and if they hit the wrong note, they can see him writing on the specific note to get a better idea of what he is referring to.
“It’s a great tool when teaching the young kids because when you say, ‘Measure 10 or note number five’ it gets confusing to them because I am not in the room and able to point my finger at it. But with the tablet and iPad you can,” he said.
Stuevel said the first couple of weeks after the closure was very disconcerting for some students. Two of his students also had relatives who had tested positive for COVID-19, which added stress.
“I could just see the fear and the uncertainty in the kids as to what was actually happening,” he said.
Stuevel said taking music lessons often means a lot more to students than just learning how to play an instrument. As he has a good rapport with the students, they often communicate honestly and openly, even about things that may bother them, but aren’t necessarily related to music.
“It’s one of those things, they level with me on a lot of things. Some of those kids need that opportunity to just talk and interact with someone,” he said.
Stuevel uses Zoom classroom to hold music lessons and finds that it has worked out well. While it may not be as ideal as in-person, he said all of his students who were working on duets have been phenomenal in that they have worked on their material.
“It is good for the kids because it is teaching them more self-motivation. They don’t have to have a teacher standing over them, telling them what to do,” he said. In addition, it teaches them to be more organized, a skill they can use throughout their lives.
“I think it is neat that they are learning that responsibility. They have to take charge of their education a little bit more,” he said.
Before the Center closed, Stuevel taught about 50 students per week. At this time, he is teaching more than 30, adding more along the way.
Those who are interested in registering for online lessons may do so by visiting www.sfmusiccenter.org.
