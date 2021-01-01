Tamra Jo Schmolke, 30, St. Cloud, was convicted of a felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance; methamphetamine, in Morrison County District Court.

Nov. 4, 2019, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle being driven by Schmolke, whom he was aware had an expired driver’s license. He was also aware that the vehicle belonged to someone else who previously informed law enforcement that they wanted it back.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and confirmed the driver was Schmolke. He noted drug paraphernalia scattered around the vehicle. The registered owner arrived on the scene a while later and confirmed that they wanted their vehicle back. The owner then consented to letting the deputy search the vehicle.

During the search, he found drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle, including a syringe that tested positive for heroin and a screw-top keychain that contained a white, crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Schmolke was sentenced to five years probation at fined $135.

Load comments