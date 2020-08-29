Lyndsay Renee Rogers, 35, St. Cloud was charged with a felony for receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from an Aug. 23 incident, when law enforcement in Becker received a report of a stolen vehicle worth $4,500.
The reporter allegedly identified Rogers as a suspect.
Later that day, officers in Little Falls responded to a report of a woman behaving strangely in a parking lot, and identified Rogers on the scene.
Officers found that Rogers had multiple warrants out for her arrest and allegedly matched the vehicle she was driving to the one previously reported as stolen.
If convicted, Rogers could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
