Shawnasee Sharpee Ricci-Smith, 25, St. Cloud, was charged with two felonies in Morrison County District Court, with a single count of third degree burglary - steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor and another of theft - take, use, transfer moveable property with no prior consent.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 24, 2020, Ricci-Smith was cited for theft at the Walmart store located in Sartell. Walmart staff members also issued her a trespass notice, stating that she was no longer allowed on the store’s property or in any area subject to Walmart’s control. The document states that the restriction on entry includes, but is not limited to, all Walmart retail locations.
On Dec. 11, 2020, an asset protection associate at Walmart in Little Falls observed that Ricci-Smith was inside the store, in violation of the notice. Ricci-Smith allegedly had “multiple high dollar electronic items” with security wrap in her cart. The protection associate told law enforcement it appeared she was trying to keep a majority of the items covered.
The associate followed Ricci-Smith throughout the store and allegedly observed her filling the cart with more merchandise before going through an exit without attempting to pay for the items in her cart. Walmart staff members allegedly stopped her at the door and prevented her from pushing the cart out into the parking lot. Security staff called 911 to report the theft and allegedly saw Ricci-Smith go across the street to Dollar Tree. There, she was intercepted by the Little Falls Police Department.
When approached by an officer, Ricci-Smith allegedly admitted to stealing a few items from Walmart, and she said they were in her bag. She allegedly handed an officer a bag which contained approximately $105.47 worth of items. The officer was then informed that there was an entire cart full of items which she was prevented from stealing. Those items were valued at $1,143.59, according to the criminal complaint.
Ricci-Smith faces a possible 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine.
