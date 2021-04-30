President Robbyn Wacker and St. Cloud State University Foundation Board Chair Barclay Carriar unveiled Unleash the Future: The Campaign for St. Cloud State, a $32 million fundraising effort to help support St. Cloud State in its goal of remaking itself as a new university. The comprehensive campaign, St. Cloud State’s first in 20 years, has already raised $28.2 million to date or 88% of its goal.
The campaign is focused on the initiatives that will drive academic distinction, support the development of teacher-scholars, create student success and expand the university’s regional reach and community engagement. Scholarships, technology, faculty and staff development, interdisciplinary research, program innovation, endowed speaker series and upgrades to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, are among the areas for which St. Cloud State, through the SCSU Foundation, is raising philanthropic support. Facilities improvements including new nursing simulation labs in the Maciej Nursing Education Suite, the Swenson Financial Markets Lab and the Nelson Strength and Conditioning Center are recent campaign successes.
“It’s time to recognize, celebrate and build upon St. Cloud State’s institutional innovation, forward thinking research, advancements in teaching and overall academic excellence as we identify new ways to serve the students of today and in the years to come” Wacker said. “The Unleash the Future campaign is perfectly suited to support the important work our campus is doing to ensure student success. I couldn’t be more grateful to our donors, who through their generosity, have stepped up and shown how much they value our mission and want to see St. Cloud State be successful in this next phase of its service to our students and the community.”
“The Unleash the Future campaign is an important milestone in the life of the SCSU Foundation and the entire Board is overwhelmingly supportive of this work,” said Barclay Carriar ’85, chair of the St. Cloud State University Foundation Board of Directors. “With 88% of the goal achieved the campaign is already benefitting students, faculty, coaches and staff. But there’s more to do to reach out goal, so I encourage our alumni and friends to visit the campaign website to learn more about how they can help.”
More information on Unleash the Future: The Campaign for St. Cloud State is available at www.un leashthefuture.stcloudstate.edu.
