Shaun Michael Fleck, 36, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 23 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after he was convicted on a felony charge of possession of burglary or theft tools.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 2, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a gas drive-off at a gas station in Pierz. The clerk who reported the theft stated there were two people in the vehicle.
Once the deputy caught up to and pulled over the suspect vehicle, there was only one occupant. The driver, however, admitted that a passenger, later identified as Fleck, had “bailed out of the vehicle” when the deputy began to follow them.
In a search of the vehicle, officers located a backpack containing Fleck’s identification. It also contained items that appeared to be burglary tools, including but not limited to, three sets of bolt cutters, a pry bar, a flashlight and a BB gun that looked identical to a hand gun. Also inside were forms of identification that belonged to another person.
The vehicle contained several boxes of mail with a female victim’s name on it. The victim was contacted by a deputy and stated the items located in the vehicle had been in her storage unit in Little Falls.
The deputy checked the storage unit and observed several fresh shoe prints around the victim’s unit. The deputy later received permission to search the storage unit and discovered there were several boxes missing.
Fleck was eventually found walking near the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport outside of Little Falls. He was taken into custody and, while in jail, law enforcement officers examined his shoes. The pattern on the bottom appeared to match shoe prints left near the victim’s storage unit. Officers took the shoes out to the scene and confirmed the unique tread pattern and size of the shoe were identical matches to prints left in the snow.
A felony charge of third degree burglary was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
