Christopher Antonio Garnett, 44, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation on Dec. 30, 2020, for a felony conviction of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
The conviction stems from an incident which occurred on June 30, 2020, in Little Falls.
A Morrison County District Court judge had issued a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) that prohibited Garnett from having any contact with the victim of an alleged domestic abuse that had occurred on June 24, 2020.
On July 22, 2020, the Little Falls Police Department received a report that Garnett violated the DANCO by having telephone contact with the victim. An officer listened to a phone call that Garnett made from the Morrison County Jail on June 30, 2020, during which he advised the victim not to use their names because he did not want to get in trouble.
During the phone call, Garnett told the victim to call his probation officer and to tell her she is his fiance. He later said to her, “you know what we gotta do, we gotta get everything dropped,” before telling her to “write to the judge.”
The victim told Garnett that she was working on getting him out of jail.
On July 22, 2020, an officer spoke with the victim and asked if Garnett had contacted her. She confirmed that he had.
Garnett had previously been convicted of violating a DANCO in October 2018 and September 2019, both times in Stearns County.
As part of a plea agreement, three domestic abuse felony charges from June 24, 2020, were dismissed. Garnett received credit for 97 days served in jail.
