Michael Robert Spry, 48, St. Cloud, received a stay of adjudication after he was convicted in Morrison County District Court for one charge of third degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 23, 2020, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress. The victim reported to law enforcement on scene that when he arrived at his property on Green River Road, he observed a vehicle and three suspects in his driveway. He believed the suspects, one of whom was identified as Spry, were burglarizing his property.
The suspects told law enforcement that their vehicle had broken down and they pulled into the property to fix it. However, when the victim approached their vehicle, he noticed some of his belongings were located in the back. He also pointed out to law enforcement a barrel full of copper the suspects had dragged from the front of the building to the vehicle.
The victim showed the deputy a shop area of one of his buildings, where both the garage and service doors were open and items taken from inside the shop were piled up outside. The victim also showed the deputy video from trail cameras he had set up on his property due to prior burglaries. Law enforcement could “clearly see” the three suspects walking into the building. Two of them were seen carrying items out of the shop.
After initially declining to give a statement, one of the suspects in the burglary admitted to law enforcement that they had carried items over to the truck, and that he had a prior conviction for burglary in Stearns County.
Spry received credit for two days served in local confinement along with five years of probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.