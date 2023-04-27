Mackenzie John Hasert, 26, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine for first-degree damage to property.

The charges stem from an incident on March 12, 2021, when a victim contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that somebody intentionally damaged his truck. A deputy responded to the call at met with the victim, who reported that the previous night the transmission had gone out on his truck, so he had to leave it on the side of 153rd Street.

