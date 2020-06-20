Charles Allen Sloan, 38, St. Cloud, was charged with a felony for receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a March 19 incident, after a company employee reported the theft of tools from a work site at a value of about $5,000.
Later that day, Little Falls Police were called to a local pawn shop where the owner reported that two individuals were attempting to pawn stolen property.
Officers contacted the individuals, allegedly identifying Sloan.
Sloan allegedly stated he went to St. Cloud to purchase tools and that he knew the items were stolen.
If convicted, Sloan could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
