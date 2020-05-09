Matthew James Vogelsang, 30, St. Cloud was charged with felony fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a May 1 incident, when officers received a report of someone driving sporadically on U.S. Highway 10.

Officers made a traffic stop where the driver allegedly identified himself as Justin Vogelsang, which was later found to be a false name.

Another officer, familiar with Vogelsang, arrived on scene reportedly knowing that the defendant often uses his brother’s name to get out of an arrest.

Vogelsang allegedly admitted to giving a false name because he had a warrant out for his arrest.

He also allegedly admitted to having drugs in the vehicle, which were later located and field-tested positive as 1.78 grams of heroin.

Vogelsang was charged with a misdemeanor for giving a false name.

If convicted, Vogelsang could face up to five years in prison and or a $10,000 fine.

