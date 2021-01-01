Timothy Mark Haberman, 26, St. Cloud, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
According to a statement from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 5, 2020, a sergeant from the department was notified by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for an individual identified as Haberman. Stearns County advised that he might be traveling in the company of a female and a child, who were the subjects of a protective order in Stearns County.
The sergeant was traveling on 90th Avenue in Morrison County when he allegedly observed a vehicle which matched the description of the one Haberman was thought to be driving. He observed a male subject whom he believed to be Haberman standing on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The sergeant followed the suspect vehicle and, eventually Haberman pulled over, got out of his vehicle and walked toward the officer’s squad car. The sergeant asked Haberman who he was with and he allegedly replied that it was “none of his business.” Haberman allegedly went back into the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle and immediately took off at a high speed.
The sergeant activated his emergency lights and siren as he took off on a high-speed pursuit which reportedly continued for about 15 miles before Haberman drove his vehicle into a swampy area and got stuck. Haberman and the other occupants of the vehicle took off on foot, according to the criminal complaint. Law enforcement officers spent approximately 5 1/2 hours searching for the individuals, but were unable to locate them.
The next day, Haberman and an adult female were located, allegedly walking along the side of a road, where law enforcement was able to locate them and take them into custody.
If convicted, Haberman faces up to three years and one day imprisonment and/or a fine of $5,000.
