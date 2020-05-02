Fourteen members of the Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior High School Class of 2020 signed national letters of intent to participate in collegiate athletics in the fall. Anna Lucas will swim at the NCAA Division I level at Missouri State. Joshua Schloe and Durham Welch are will participate in Division II, committing to play football at Northern State and soccer at St. Cloud State, respectively. Eleven athletes will participate in DIII, mostly within the MIAC conference.
A complete list of college commits from the Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior High School Class of 2020 is as follows:
Josh Schloe, Northern State University – football; Alexa Martin, Augsburg University – lacrosse; Benjamin Gilbertson, Saint John’s University – wrestling; Christian Rodriguez, University of Wisconsin-Stout – football; Nicholas Schmitt, University of Wisconsin-Stout – football; Maddie Fuls , Concordia Moorhead – softball; Renae van der Hagen, University of Wisconsin-Stout – soccer; Chloe Stockinger, Augsburg – ice hockey; Abigail Neisen, North Dakota State University – track and field; Durham Welch, St. Cloud State University – men’s soccer; Carter Kieke, Minnesota State University - Moorhead – football; Kobe Lee, Hamline – basketball; Anna Lucas, Missouri State University – swimming; and Derek Durrant, Saint John’s University – baseball.
Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools serve the communities of Sauk Rapids and Rice in central Minnesota and over 4,500 students within three elementary schools (K-5), one middle school (6-8), a high school (9-12) and a building that houses the early childhood and adult education programs.
