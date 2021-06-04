Jacob Henry McCann, 27, Spring Lake Park, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree possession of methamphetamine and one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 30, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Seventh Avenue Northeast in Little Falls. A homeowner reported the vehicle, stating that it was parked in his driveway, but did not recognize it.
The homeowner told law enforcement he had looked inside the vehicle and saw what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The officer arrived on scene and the homeowner stated that a male suspect just got inside the vehicle and drove away. The officer followed the vehicle at a high rate of speed before stopping it. The driver was identified as McCann.
The officer noticed a glass pipe and what appeared to be marijuana inside the vehicle, according to the complaint. They conducted a pat down search of McCann and located some crushed pills in his waistband. During a search of McCann’s vehicle, law enforcement also found “a large amount of a crystal-like substance” that appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
The methamphetamine later field-tested positive and weighed 11.25 grams with packaging. McCann was also allegedly in possession of 11 grams of marijuana and several prescription pills — identified as Alprazolam and Clonazepam — for which he did not have a prescription.
If convicted, McCann faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine for the third degree charge, and a penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
