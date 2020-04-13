Spreading joy, one teddy bear at a time

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, social distancing and shelter-in-place orders in many countries, people are finding ways to safely connect with one another.
“It is a time where all must come together as a community, but while we can’t physically come together, there are other ways to stay connected,” said Susy Prosapio of Little Falls.
One popular theme that has been circulating the Earth for some time is displaying teddy bears in windows.
Recently, windows of residential homes and businesses in Upsala, were filled with teddy bears in all sizes, colors and appearances. Wanda Erickson, library coordinator at the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) in Upsala, said the idea to bring it to community started with resident Jen Servatius.
Servatius said she was inspired by teddy bears she and her family had seen displayed in Albany. Once she suggested to bring it to Upsala, Erickson, resident Laura Hanson and herself began spearheading the effort. It didn’t take long for it to catch on, she said.
“I think it made a lot of people feel connected, feeling like they were doing something,” Hanson said.
“It really gave the children in Upsala something to do. It was amazing to me how many and how quickly people jumped on this,” Erickson said.
Erickson anticipates that Upsala had more than 110 bears displayed throughout the city.
“Upsala Motors even had a bear in one of the cars underneath the windshield wiper. It was kind of fun,” she said.
What made the teddy bear displays even more special was seeing families walking together, pointing to different windows, counting the bears and having a good time.
“It is a fun activity for the whole family to do. I have never seen so many families walking all over, including the back roads in town. Some people drove into town from the country to walk on the streets in the city,” Erickson said.
The week of the bear hunt, Erickson printed out about 100 sheets of coloring sheets and placed them on the bench outside the library for the children to take. Most of them were gone by the end of the week, she said.
Servatius and her four children, ages 9. 7, 6 and 3, had a lot of fun looking for and finding the bears. The family also placed a large Valentine’s Day teddy bear on their own porch, which brought them great joy, especially the children.
“They loved watching people walk by and you can just tell it has been awesome with everybody walking around. It has become a community thing, something fun for everybody to do,” she said.
Walking or driving around is something the Hanson family has enjoyed, too. In a sense, it has brought the family closer, she said. Not only participating in the bear hunt, but just staying home together as a family as Minnesotans are during Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ executive order for residents to shelter-in-place.
Many people in the community have shared their bear findings on a special Facebook group Upsala has for the shelter-in-place community activities.
Erickson said Upsala will continue to bring a different theme each week and will try to do it as long as the shelter-in-place order is in place. Most recently, residents had a chance to go treasure hunting throughout the city. Each day, she posted a list of things for people to find, such as a house with a black railing, a blue car, a dog, Christmas lights,, a house with three cars in the driveway and more.
The enthusiasm for displaying teddy bears has now reached Little Falls. Several bears can be found in the windows of Shoppes of Little Falls downtown, at Allison White Insurance, Tony’s 1st Avenue Custom Framing and Furniture Restoration and more.
Prosapio encourages people in Little Falls and throughout Morrison County to give their teddy bears a new purpose in a world that is very scary to many due to the pandemic.
“Anybody can participate and all they do is to put a teddy bear in a window. They can keep it up as long as they want,” she said.
While the bears have been a way for people to connect, but at a safe distance, it has also been a way to keep children engaged and keep them from getting too bored, Prosapio said.
