Spreading joy, one teddy bear at a time

Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.