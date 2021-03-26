Morrison County continues to be an area of concern regarding COVID-19.
Between March 19-25, 130 new cases were identified, an average of 19 per day. That is up from 95 new cases between March 12 - 18 and brings the county’s total infections since the start of the pandemic to 3,573.
There have been 198 cases diagnosed in the past 14 days, giving the county a case rate of 59.8 people infected per 10,000.
“We’ve had communication from (the Minnesota Department of Health) that they may be looking at some of our samples and seeing if we might have a variant in the area,” said Public Health Director Brad Vold. “We have not heard back. They said it would take a couple (of) weeks before they would know whether or not we’ve had a variant here in Morrison County.”
There were also nine new hospitalizations between March 19-25, and one newly-reported death. That brings the county’s total to 54 dead since its first in June 2020.
The Pierz ZIP code continues to be the biggest problem area within the county. Eleven new cases were added to its total, meaning 84 people in the community are currently infected with COVID-19. Little Falls, however, saw the biggest rise, going from 29 cases on March 18 to 54 on March 25. Hillman currently has 22 active cases while Royalton came in with 15. All of those figures are up from the week before.
“It’s been a challenging couple of weeks here in Morrison County,” Vold said.
Of equal concern is where those cases are popping up. Vold said on Tuesday, of the new cases reported at that time, 44 were in children, ages 5-18. There was also a rise in cases at long-term care facilities, with two added to MDH’s list of facilities with known cases.
Diamond Willow Assisted Living and St. Otto’s Care Center were added to a list of long-term care facilities in Morrison County that already included Pierz Villa, Harmony House of Pierz and Highland Senior Living. Pierz Healy High School, Royalton High School and Staples-Motley High School in Todd County have also worked to try to bring their cases back down.
“We’ve seen a little uptick in our long-term care cases, as well,” Vold said. “However, we’ve seen that those that have been vaccinated have really — the symptoms have been really reduced. I think they’ve seen the benefits of vaccinations in long-term care.”
Morrison County had vaccinated 23.8% of its population, as of March 23. That means 7,873 people have gotten at least one dose of the shot, while 5,374 have completed the process.
Vold said it’s important for people to remember that, just because they received a vaccine does not mean a COVID-19 infection is out of the question.
“I just want to remind folks that if you get a vaccine, it doesn’t mean you’re not going to get COVID,” Vold said. “There is still that risk of getting COVID, but your chances of dying or being significantly ill are reduced tremendously.”
As a state and as a nation, the number of infections went up this week. Minnesota saw 8,940 new cases, 1,277 per day, during the seven-day stretch of March 19-25, but about 1,600 from the previous week. Deaths also climbed from 38 in the county to 52 in terms of new reports. Minnesota has now reported 6,814 total dead.
The state continues to work through its vaccination process, with 1.475 million Minnesotans getting at least one dose of the shot. Of those, 878,569 have completed their vaccines.
As a nation, 541,289 deaths have been counted since COVID first came to North American shores in early 2020. That number includes 7,190 — an average of 1,027 per day — during the past week.
