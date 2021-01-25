Without a single senior, the Little Falls gymnastics team hopes that having a younger team can help with the future.
“Having a young team can be a weakness, that experience is nice to have in high pressure scenarios. But down the road, having a young team like we do, the experience will come and be there in the future,” said Flyers head coach Rachelle LeBlanc.
However, despite no seniors, the Flyers aren’t without experience, as junior Maddie Dehn, was the leader in each category a year ago, returns.
She is joined by sophomores Tahlie Craft, Libbie Lorentz and Ashley Hagen and freshmen Sam Rybaski and Kylie Tervo.
“Last year we placed second at conference, and I know this is a real goal for our team to take the first place sport this year for conference,” LeBlanc said. “All have personal goals of new tricks, and scores they would like to achieve this year.”
While gymnastics has been affected like all other sports, one aspect is not included, at least when the athlete is upon the apparatus — mask wearing.
“Our sport is blessed to be able to not wear the masks when the girls are on the apparatus and flipping, this would create a safety hazard and we are grateful the state took this into consideration,” LeBlanc said.
Mainly though LeBlanc and the Flyers are just happy to be back.
“All of us are so excited to be back together again,” LeBlanc said. “It is so great to see the girls again and see them interacting with friends and the sport they love.”
LeBlanc expects that the section will be difficult as always, though she believes that gymnasts always have a shot to make state.
Conference is certainly up for grabs according to LeBlanc.
“We look to be very strong competition against the conference teams,” LeBlanc said. “The girls have many opportunities to receive all conference honors individually.”
Little Falls’ season kicks off at home against Rush City, Tueday, Jan. 26.
