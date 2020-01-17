Little Falls’ sophomore Eli VanRisseghem earned a pin at the heavyweight match to cap off a 40-30 Flyers victory at Pierz, Tuesday.
The Flyers played from ahead most of the way, as a forfeit and a major decision from Joey Wilczek at 113 points put them up early.
Jacob LeBlanc of Pierz would pin Little Falls’ Bryce Udy at 120, but Little Falls’ Wyatt Baum pinned Kaden Kroll of Pierz to return the favor at 126.
The closest match of the night was at 132 pounds, when Pierz’ Trevor Radunz narrowly defeated the Flyers’ Calvin Sherwood, 11-8.
Pierz’ pin by Brandon Funk over Carter Sickles at 138 would bring the Pioneers to within one, 16-15.
However, a Pierz forfeit at 145, and a senior Simon Pantzke pin of Nathan Nash at 152 pounds kept the Flyers in the lead.
Pierz’ Riley Hoskins did upend the Flyers’ Aiden St. Onge, 11-5, at 160 pounds, but Gabe Nagel took care of Pierz’ Mason Zajac at 170 with a second round pin.
Tanner Young of Pierz defeated Peyton Carll of the Flyers with a pin in just 34 seconds, and Brandon Schlegel earned a pin at 220, which brought the Pioneers within four at 34-30.
However, the VanRisseghem win sealed the Flyers’ fate.
Pierz had an extremely busy week after that with nine more duals.
First, Pierz took part in the 2020 Rick Lee Duals in Bemidji, held Friday, Jan 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11.
The Pioneers lost all six duals, falling to Waconia (62-9), Bemidji (67-9), Cambridge-Isanti (42-39), Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (42-12) and Frazee (44-24) and Brainerd (46-23).
However, senior Tanner Young did win all six of his matches at 182 pounds or 195 pounds in some cases.
Tuesday, the Pioneers wrestled three more duals in a quadrangular at Foley.
The Pioneers were bested at the quad by Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (53-25), Aitkin (48-18) and Foley (52-18).
Again Young was a beast for the Pioneers, earning three wins, earning 15 match points for the Pioneers.
Jacob LeBlanc (120 pounds) and Trevor Radunz (126) both went 3-0 as well.
Little Falls on the other hand went to a 10-team individual tournament at Minnewaska, Saturday, Jan. 11.
The Flyers finished in sixth place as a team, which included a 170 pound championship by Nagel, and a runner-up finish by A Litke at 106 pounds.
Carll placed third at 182, and St. Onge was fourth at 160 pounds for the Flyers.
Little Falls’ next match is a home triangular, Tuesday, while the Pioneers aren’t in action again until a quad at Kimball, Thursday.
Royalton hosts invite
The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team hosted an invite at Royalton High School, Saturday, Jan. 11.
The Royals wrestled four matches at the meet, finishing 3-1.
RU defeated Rush City (60-15), Irondale (46-27) and Fosston/Bagley (37-31), and were only beaten by Minnetonka (43-24).
Three Royalton wrestlers were 4-0 on the day, including freshman Will Gorecki (120 pounds), Jacob Leibold (138 pounds) and junior heavyweight Mason Novitzki.
Leibold defeated the fifth-ranked wrestler in Class 3A by a score of 6-2.
Five others had three wins including John Bzdok, Brady Conrad, Gabe Gorecki, Matt Kasella and Gage Louden.
Next on the schedule for the Royals is a quad at Kimball, Thursday.
