With multiple experienced players graduated, it will be a similar experience for the two area Prairie Conference boys basketball teams — Upsala and Swanville.
Two starters return from a 15-13 team a year ago for the Cardinals in junior Carter Johnson and sophomore Levi Lampert.
Swanville also returns a pair of starters in senior Jackson Thieschafer and junior Haden Chuba from a 6-19 team in 2018-19.
Both coach Joey Fuchs of Upsala and Derek Pfeiffer of Swanville expect to lean on those returning starters.
Fuchs also expects juniors Zach Bartkowicz and Jonny Mayer to step into larger roles.
Pfeiffer and the Bulldogs are emphasizing defense in 2019-20.
“We are looking to improve our defense on last year and it is something we’ve already been working hard on at practice,” Pfeiffer said.
Both teams have begun practice, and coach Fuchs said that while depth and guard play will be a strength for the Cardinals, they will need to overcome a lack of varsity experience.
Meanwhile, Swanville is ready to begin.
“The kids are very excited to be back in the gym and have been working very hard,” Pfeiffer said.
Both teams are scheduled to start the season Tuesday with the Cardinals at home against Pine River-Backus, and the Bulldogs at Verndale.
The two teams square off for the first time, Tuesday, Dec. 10.
