A pair of Pierz wrestlers competed at the Class AA individual state wrestling tournament Feb. 28-29, with senior Tanner Young placing fourth.
Sophomore Trevor Radunz also went 2-2 at 120 pounds.
Young placed fourth after falling in the 182-pound bracket after falling to Dalton Rose of Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta by 14-6 major decision in the third place match.
The senior grappler started out his state tournament with wins in the opening round and the quarterfinals.
He pinned his opening round opponent in 1:03 seconds, and followed that up with a 10-5 decision victory over Alex Nelson of Hutchinson.
In the semis, Young was bested by tech fall against the eventual state champion, Patrick Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville.
He then moved into the consolation side of the bracket where he Spencer Wambeke in a third round pin.
“Tanner wrestled exceptionally. He really stepped up his game and competed at a high level, said Pierz head coach Skip Toops. “It was a lot of fun watching him wrestle at the state tournament. In his first trip to the state tournament he showed he belonged with the best in the state.”
Radunz won his opening round match in a close one, 3-2. He was then bested in the quarterfinals by eventual third place finisher, Ethan Lebrija of Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta.
Radunz then moved into the consolation half of the bracket, and won his first match in 29 seconds via fall.
His tournament was then ended by eventual fourth place finisher Jayden Mclearen of Big Lake in two overtimes, 3-1.
“Trevor wrestled his best all year at the state tournament. He was literally :10 away from taking home a state medal,” Toops said. “In his first trip to the state tournament he wrestled like he had been there before. It was a great experience and something to build on for the future.”
The pair’s state tournament trip ended a Pierz season that finished with a 7-20 dual record.
“I was very happy with how my wrestlers competed all year long. They gave great effort every time they stepped on the mat,” Toops said. “We had many wrestlers improve greatly from the previous year. That continued improvement was seen every time we took the mat.”
He was especially proud of the individual section tournament.
“I took eight high school wrestlers to the section tournament and all eight high school wrestlers took home a section medal,” Toops said.
The Pioneers graduate four seniors: Young, Brandon Funk, Riley Hoskins and Brandon Schlegel.
